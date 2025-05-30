Police investigating attempted robbery on Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus

PITTSBURGH — Port Authority Police are investigating an attempted robbery on a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus.

Per a PRT spokesperson, initial reports indicate a “few juveniles” tried to rob an elderly man while they were all riding on a bus around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Carson and 26th streets in Pittsburgh’s South Side.

The spokesperson says one of the juveniles dropped a handgun onto the bus floor. The juveniles fled, and the victim picked up the gun and held it until police arrived.

Officials say the victim was not injured.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group