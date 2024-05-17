Local

One dead in Duquesne Heights shooting

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Police investigation Officials told Channel 11 that one person was taken to a local hospital from the 200 block of Plymouth Street in Duquesne Heights at around 3:40 a.m. Police taped off a section of the road in that area.

PITTSBURGH — One person is dead in an overnight shooting in the city’s Duquesne Heights.

Just before 4 a.m., first responders were called to the 200 block of Plymouth Street. A resident called saying a man had knocked on her door asking for help.

They found a man with gunshot wounds to his stomach and arm. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Officers searching the area found a crime scene in the 1400 block of Virginia Avenue at a home with signed of forced entry, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety release.

An unresponsive male was found inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating.

