One dead in Duquesne Heights shooting

PITTSBURGH — One person is dead in an overnight shooting in the city’s Duquesne Heights.

Just before 4 a.m., first responders were called to the 200 block of Plymouth Street. A resident called saying a man had knocked on her door asking for help.

They found a man with gunshot wounds to his stomach and arm. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Officers searching the area found a crime scene in the 1400 block of Virginia Avenue at a home with signed of forced entry, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety release.

An unresponsive male was found inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group