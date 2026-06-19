Police issue warning about vehicle break-ins in Allegheny County communities

EDGEWOOD, Pa. — Police are warning neighbors about car break-ins with thieves seeming to target specific cars.

The warning was sent out by Edgewood Police, but there are also reports coming from Swissvale.

Doorbell camera video shows three teenagers brazenly smash a car window and breaking in.

This video has been shared over and over again on Facebook.

The three teenagers walk down Swissvale Street when one of them breaks the rear window on the passenger side.

The glass shatters, and then the three teenagers who are wearing masks run away.

Not long after, they come back and one of them dives into the window to steal something.

Marissa Perla has a business in Swissvale.

“Everyone, just be careful to keep it locked… but I guess locking is not even the best option anymore," Perla said.

She hopes that kids who are out of school for the summer find something better to do than continue with the break-ins.

”There are basketball hoops and parks all around, even a YMCA not far. Take advantage of that," Perla said.

Just yesterday, nearby Edgewood police put out a warning to their residents that thieves were targeting Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Some were damaged and one was stolen.

Detectives say that if a Hyundai or Kia was manufactured between 2011 and 2021 and uses a turn-to-start key ignition, it’s more vulnerable to theft because it’s not equipped with a standard engine immobilizer.

Thieves can bypass the ignition by using simple tools.

Vehicles with a push-button start are generally not affected.

Norman Wien tells Channel 11 that his car was targeted a few years ago.

“We had a catalytic converter that had rare metals, platinum, I believe. They were stealing those at that time,” Wien said.

He knows the frustration firsthand.

“Very frustrating. Very expensive to repair, and the question of insurance is always in the background,” Wien said.

Police said there is a software update drivers can do to their Hyundai and Kia to make those cars less vulnerable.

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