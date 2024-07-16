PRT looking for bids for Phase II of University Line bus rapid transit project

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit is looking for bids for construction on Phase II of the University Line bus rapid transit project.

Phase II includes the Fifth and Forbes Avenue corridor from the edge of downtown Pittsburgh through the city’s Uptown and Oakland neighborhoods, officials said.

The University Line will deploy battery-electric buses in dedicated lanes to transport thousands of riders between Oakland and downtown Pittsburgh, the second- and third-largest economic centers in Pennsylvania, PRT said. Phase II will include more than four miles of dedicated bus lanes, new traffic signals capable of giving buses priority over other vehicles, new bike lanes and shared-use paths, and pedestrian improvements like wider sidewalks that are accessible for individuals with disabilities.

Phase II will also include 18 new transit stations along Fifth and Forbes avenues, most of which will include real-time bus arrival signs, fare vending machines, seating and lighting.

“This will be a transformative project not just for public transit but for the communities in which it operates,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman.

PRT issued the bid documents on Sunday and expects to award a contract this fall. Once a contract is awarded, PRT will host meetings with the community and stakeholders before construction begins in spring 2025.

Construction is expected to take about two years.

Bid documents can be found here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group