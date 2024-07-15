Death of man, 31, found unresponsive in police custody being investigated by Allegheny County police

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating the death of a Westmoreland County man who was found unresponsive while in police custody.

On July 5 at around 3 a.m., West Mifflin police are called to the area of Worton Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue after reports of an intoxicated man trying to enter a home.

When officers arrived, they found a man, 31, who was visibly intoxicated. He was taken into custody on public drunkenness charges and was placed in a holding cell at the West Mifflin police department where he fell asleep, according to police.

At 12:30 p.m., officers attempted to wake the man up, but he was unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police said on July 8, doctors declared the man brain dead. He was pronounced dead on July 10 and the medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

Allegheny County police said through their investigation, detectives determined that before being taken into custody, the man got into a fight with someone at a home in Versailles and was hit in the face. Police said that person then drove the man to the Uni-Mart on Worton Boulevard and left him there after he regained consciousness.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are working with the district attorney’s office to determine appropriate charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group