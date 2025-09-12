PRT requests $107 million from PennDOT as temporary solution to budget deficit

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit has requested $107 million from PennDOT.

It’s asking to pull money set aside for maintenance and repair projects to stave off service cuts and fare hikes.

PRT says the money could plug a projected $100 million deficit but added that this is not a permanent solution.

In a statement released Thursday night, PRT’s CEO Katharine Kelleman said:

“This is not an ideal solution, but it is our best option to protect our riders by avoiding catastrophic service cuts and fare increases. This also gives the legislature additional time to come up with a sustainable long-term funding solution.”

The governor’s office approved the Southern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority’s request for $394 million.

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said a long-term solution will soon be found.

“I appreciate the need for PRT to exercise this emergency option to avoid catastrophic cuts and keep our regional economy going. I look forward to working with the Governor and legislative leaders on a longer-term solution that allows PRT to serve the 1.2 million hard-working people of Allegheny County,” said County Executive Sara Innamorato.

