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Public urged to avoid area in Armstrong County amid heavy police presence

By Christopher Dacanay, WPXI.com
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Police lights (fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
By Christopher Dacanay, WPXI.com

GILPIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are urging the public to avoid an area in Armstrong County.

The Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department says there’s a heavy police presence on Schenley Road in Gilpin Township.

There is no current public safety threat, police say.

Gilpin Township Supervisor Charles Stull encourages the use of Old Schenley Road as a detour, if needed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

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