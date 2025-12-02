As questions remain into cause of deadly Ben Avon fire, community members rally to help family

BEN AVON, Pa. — As questions remain about what started the fire that destroyed a Ben Avon family’s home, community members are rallying together to help them in a time of need.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal said a body was found inside the home after it caught fire early Saturday morning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Person dead after overnight fire tears through Ben Avon home

Multiple people close to the Davis family told Channel 11 they were out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday at the time, so the questions remain: who is the person that died in this fatal fire and why were they inside of the house?

Channel 11’s Lauren Talotta has learned the steps investigators are taking to answer those questions. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. for her report.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group