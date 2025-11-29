Overnight fire tears through Ben Avon home

BEN AVON, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours battling a house fire overnight in Allegheny County.

Emergency responders were sent to a home on Perrysville Avenue in Ben Avon around midnight.

The Avalon Volunteer Fire Department shared photos on social media showing flames shooting out of the home in multiple places, along with thick white smoke.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

