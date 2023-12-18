Rain transitions to snow Monday; snow squalls, icy spots possible

PITTSBURGH — Rain will transition to snow showers Monday afternoon as colder air blasts in. Snow squalls are possible during the evening commute. With falling temperatures and possible heavy bursts of snow, watch for icy spots and reduced visibility. Off-and-on snow showers will continue overnight into Tuesday morning as temperatures drop into the 20s.

Several inches of snow are expected east into the Laurel Highlands and north of Pittsburgh, closer to I-80. Closer to the city, the amounts will be closer to an inch or two, but roads could be slick anywhere for the Tuesday morning commute. Winds will also pick up tonight with gusts over 20 mph at times. That will drop wind chills into the teens Tuesday morning, with little improvement throughout the day.

Leftover flurries or snow showers will shut off Tuesday afternoon. The second half of the week will be much more quiet.

