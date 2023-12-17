3 people charged in death of elderly St. Clair Township woman, Westmoreland County DA announces

ST CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were arrested in connection to a missing woman who was found dead Thursday at her home in St. Clair Township.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced charges for Matthew Bates, 18, Robert Jack, 18, and Melissa Beacom, 49, Sunday morning. She said Bates and Jack are charged with criminal homicide, while Beacom is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and criminal solicitation.

Zicarelli says Alice Robson, 71, went missing on Monday, and police were notified of her disappearance after home health care workers found her grandson alone without supervision, despite his need for 24-hour care.

On Thursday, police and the Greensburg Fire Department bloodhound team went to Robson’s home on Furnace Lane to search for her. Zicarelli said the bloodhounds led authorities to Robson’s body, which was in an unfinished crawl space beneath a porch, concealed by a panel and covered in debris,

Zicarelli said Robson’s autopsy revealed she had two gunshot wounds to her head. A search warrant at the home found blood stain evidence in her living room.

In an interview with police, Bates, who Zicarelli says is the boyfriend of Robson’s granddaughter, reportedly said he was brought to Robson’s house by Beacom Monday to work on a vehicle. Authorities allege he said Robson and Beacom have a “tumultuous relationship” because of the custody of Robson’s grandson and claims he’s been asked to kill Robson on “multiple occasions.”

Bates claims that after he and Beacom met with Jack later in the night, she asked for them to kill Robson that evening, Zicarelli says.

Detectives were reportedly told Bates and Jack fired two shots at Robson’s head to kill her, then moved her body to the crawlspace and cleaned inside the home.

Bates, Beacom and Jack were arraigned Saturday and denied bail. They were taken to the Westmoreland County Prison to await preliminary hearings.

