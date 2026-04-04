‘Really exciting’: Pittsburgh Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting optimistic about this year’s team

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting spoke with Channel 11 ahead of the home opener game on Friday.

Nutting said the organization and players in the clubhouse feel that this season can be different, and they hope the city does too.

“I think you see that, with the players, you see it with the general feeling in the ballpark,” Nutting said. “We spent a lot of time, not only over the past off-season, but over the past several years, to build the foundation that we have. You see that with the starting rotation and then this year we were able to supplement and add, and I believe the combination of that solid foundation and the offensive additions that we put in, we’re going to have a really exciting team.” Nutting said.

The Pirates beat the Orioles 5-4.

Channel 11 also spoke with prospect Konnor Griffin ahead of the home opener.

Here’s what he had to say about his first steps in Pittsburgh.

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