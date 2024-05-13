Local

Report: Two-thirds of Pittsburgh-area business leaders want to implement AI

By Jake Dabkowski, Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Skyline (WPXI) Pittsburgh Skyline (WPXI)

By Jake Dabkowski, Pittsburgh Business Times

As generative artificial intelligence has become more mainstream in the past year, businesses have taken notice. A report from Microsoft and LinkedIn found that more than half of Pittsburgh-area business leaders “say they would not hire someone without AI skills” and that nearly two-thirds said that they would “rather hire a less experienced candidate with AI skills than a more experienced candidate without them.”

But while two-thirds of Pittsburgh-based leaders “believe their company needs to adopt AI to stay competitive” over half of respondents “worry their organization’s leadership lacks a plan and vision to implement it.”

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Longtime WPXI reporter Dee Thompson dies at age 84
  • NWS confirms 2 tornadoes hit Fayette County on Saturday
  • 2 50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania
  • VIDEO: Local pastor holds anti-violence event after attempted shooting in North Braddock
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read