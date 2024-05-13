Report: Two-thirds of Pittsburgh-area business leaders want to implement AI

As generative artificial intelligence has become more mainstream in the past year, businesses have taken notice. A report from Microsoft and LinkedIn found that more than half of Pittsburgh-area business leaders “say they would not hire someone without AI skills” and that nearly two-thirds said that they would “rather hire a less experienced candidate with AI skills than a more experienced candidate without them.”

But while two-thirds of Pittsburgh-based leaders “believe their company needs to adopt AI to stay competitive” over half of respondents “worry their organization’s leadership lacks a plan and vision to implement it.”

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

