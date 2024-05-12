National Weather Service says tornado touched down in Fayette County on Saturday

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Fayette County during Saturday’s storms.

The National Weather Service said the tornado started in Lambert at 7:06 p.m. It traveled a path of 0.2 miles and reached a peak wind speed of 65 m.p.h. making it an EF0.

Fayette County has not had a tornado since July 29, 2021.

The National Weather Service also confirmed that an EF2 tornado touched down in Washington County on Saturday.

>>> NWS finds damage indicating EF2 tornado hit Washington County Saturday

Surveyors will return to the area on Monday to learn more about the storm.

