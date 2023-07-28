Residents of local apartment building damaged in fire still looking for permanent housing, answers

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire at a Ross Township Apartment building in October 2022 left dozens of people without a place to live. As many as 100 firefighters battled the blaze. Now, a former resident tells Channel 11 time is running out to find a permanent place to live.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Ross Township fire: 8, including 2 firefighters, taken to area hospitals

“My unit wasn’t highly affected. I expected to be back within a month,” Matt Altdorfer told Channel 11. It’s now been nearly ten months and he says he’s received no timetable for when the building will be ready.

Now, with the one-year anniversary of the fire just over two months away, he’s feeling pressure.

“I have renter’s insurance. It’s covering me for 12 months, but that is going to expire as of early October,” he said. “Am I coming back here or am I going to have to find a new place to live. As we know, the rental market isn’t exactly ideal right now. Rental prices are still high.”

Altdorfer says he’s received little communication from property management.

Channel 11 reached out to the management company multiple times and we’ve not received a reply.

“I just want answers, not just for me, but for everyone else who lives in the building.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group