Restriction planned on Route 65 in Sewickley

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A road restriction is scheduled to take place on Route 65 in Sewickley next week.

PennDOT said the northbound lane of Ohio River Blvd. will be reduced to a single lane from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

The restriction runs between Walnut Street and Hazel Lane.

Crews will be working on drainage operations.

PennDOT said Tri-State Maintenance is leading the project.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and allow extra time for travel.

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