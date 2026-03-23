Roof collapse leads to evacuations at Springdale apartment building

SPRINGDALE BOROUGH, Pa. — Residents of an apartment building in Springdale Borough have been evacuated after a roof collapse.

Fire officials said the roof of the Butler Street Apartments, located in the 200 block of Butler Street, collapsed due to the weight of water during recent storms.

All utilities to the building have been shut off.

Around 15 people were evacuated on buses and taken to a different location for shelter.

Channel 11’s Amy Hudak is on scene working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group