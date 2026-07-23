Roundtable in Castle Shannon tackles intersection of housing, transit

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — State lawmakers are looking at ways to expand transit throughout our area.

Wednesday, the Pennsylvania House Majority Policy Committee held a roundtable discussion in Castle Shannon.

Elected officials, housing advocates and transit leaders discussed how housing and transit work together to connect people with jobs and other services.

“Transit-oriented development, you know, how do we get transit to orient to neighborhoods to ensure that people are actually able to get around places?” state Rep. Emily Kinkead (D-District 20) said.

Committee members say the discussion will help shape future policies aimed at improving both housing and transportation.

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