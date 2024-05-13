Rowhomes, cars damaged in partial building collapse in Pittsburgh’s Hill District

PITTSBURGH — Crews are on scene of a partial house collapse in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.

Rowhomes on Camp Street were impacted by a collapse from near the roofline.

Our photographer on scene saw several cars behind caution tape damaged by bricks and debris that had fallen off of the homes.

Pittsburgh police officials say the facade of the house collapsed.

An inspector with Pittsburgh’s Bureau of Building Inspection was also called to respond.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

