Police called to late-night Uniontown shooting

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

There was a shooting at around 10 p.m. Sunday along Austin Street in Uniontown.

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Uniontown police were called to a late-night shooting Sunday.

It happened at around 10 p.m. along Austin Street.

We saw multiple police vehicles on scene. There were several evidence markers placed on the ground and an area was taped off.

Channel 11 has reached out to state police for more information.

