Scam suspect on the run after escaping corrections facility in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man charged in a scamming scheme is now wanted for escaping a corrections facility.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said Zhudi Chen, 40, was transferred from the Allegheny County Jail to alternative housing on Oct. 22. From there, he was moved to a Renewal community-based corrections facility on the Boulevard of the Allies in Downtown Pittsburgh on Nov. 8.

Police said Chen used a fourth-floor fire escape to get out of the facility and never came back.

Zhudi Chen Zhudi Chen (WPXI/WPXI)

Chen was arrested by FBI agents in October on charges of defrauding a 76-year-old man out of $130,000 in Springdale Township.

He now faces a new escape charge and remains at large at this time.

