FBI arrests man accused of defrauding 76-year-old Allegheny County man of $130K

SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was arrested by FBI agents for allegedly defrauding a 76-year-old man in Springdale Township of $130,000.

Zhudi Chen is facing charges of theft and financial exploitation of an older adult.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim was contacted by scammers claiming to be investigating fraud at PNC Bank. Police said they told the victim that he needed to liquidate his brokerage account to catch the suspect who had access to it, resulting in a loss of $130,000.

In late September, the victim reported the fraud to the police, and shortly thereafter, the scammers requested the victim to acquire more than $103,000 in gold.

Following an undercover operation, Chen was arrested by FBI agents when he arrived at the victim’s house to collect the gold, according the criminal complaint.

Police said that Chen is from New York and has no ties to the victim or the Pittsburgh area. The criminal complaint further states that Chen told officers that he had crossed the border illegally and had been previously apprehended by Homeland Security Investigations.

Chen is currently being held in Allegheny County Jail.

