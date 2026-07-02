Several local Heritage Valley Health System hospitals become part of Allegheny Health Network

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Heritage Valley Health System hospitals in Beaver and Sewickley and multiple doctors’ offices are now officially a part of the Allegheny Health Network.

It’s a merger Heritage Valley has been eyeing for nearly four years.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Heritage Valley signs affiliation agreement to join Allegheny Health Network

New signs went up this morning at the hospital in Beaver County, revealing the hospital’s new name, AHN Beaver Hospital Heritage Valley.

“Today is a great day to celebrate the fact that this affiliation with AHN has really come to completion in order for us to have the best healthcare for the valley,” said Norm Mitry, President of Heritage Valley Health System.

Mitry said the board had been looking for a merger since 2022.

“One of the driving reasons for this affiliation was: without it, we would have sort have been reduced more and more, and I think I mentioned to you, we would have become almost like a stop-over Band-Aid hospital,” he told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek. “We did not want to do that.”

For most patients, the new name will be the biggest change they notice. Leaders said care will continue and improve as the merger moves forward.

“We have significant investments of $285 million over 10 years that we’re investing in new facilities, in people, technology, recruitment, and you’re going to see a lot of change to Heritage Valley with Allegheny Health Network,” said Mark Sevco, President and CEO of AHN.

That multi-million-dollar investment will include access to more care for patients.

“Expanded orthopedic services, an expanded cardiovascular service, medical specialties like urology, endocrinology, neurology, some of those specialties that our community, right now, has to travel to the city for,” Mitry said.

One of the biggest questions since the merger was announced in October has been whether patients’ insurance would still be accepted.

“I fielded many phone calls about, ‘Will UPMC Health Plan patients still be able to come here?’ That answer is yes,” Mitry said.

AHN also said the UMPC Hillman Cancer Center at AHN Beaver Hospital will remain in place.

“We’ll continue to support what we have here on the campus, including the cancer center for UPMC,” Sevco said. “Those relationships are deep, and we want to make sure we’re working collaboratively here in the community where our patients can continue to get care.”

Patients who receive care from Heritage Valley will also see their medical records switch to a new online system that AHN already uses.

“We have a roadmap to deploy that at all of the facilities at Heritage Valley, both the hospitals, all of the ambulatory sites, all the physician practices, by the second quarter of 2027,” Sevco said.

Leaders said the more than 3,000 employees of Heritage Valley will keep their jobs at the Beaver and Sewickley hospitals, and the doctors’ offices now a part of AHN.

Wednesday afternoon, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania shared a statement on behalf of nurses who work at Heritage Valley Beaver.

“The nurses at Heritage Valley Beaver, which is the only acute care hospital in our county, are deeply dedicated to elevating care and services for our community. We look forward to working with Allegheny Health Network and to the investments they can bring to our facility.

“Our union is committed to improving standards for the nursing profession and all healthcare workers. Union nurses have a strong track record of working collaboratively with AHN and are enthusiastic about doing the same in Beaver county. We are now the fifth union hospital that is part of AHN, which includes 5,000 SEIU Healthcare PA members throughout the network.

“For many years, we have had evidence-based staffing ratios in our union contract in order to ensure the safest, highest quality patient care. Because our contract is in place through 2027, we already know that our staffing ratios, wages, hours and benefits are protected. We will likely begin negotiations for a new union contract in the spring of 2027, with the shared goal of investing in, preserving and rebuilding the essential services our community deserves.”

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