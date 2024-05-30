‘She didn’t deserve that’: Family reacts to woman who allegedly chained adopted daughter to bed

UPPER TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The family of the woman found chained to a bed in Fayette County is speaking out.

MaryLou Dewitt is facing charges after she allegedly chained her adopted daughter, 22, to a bed.

“I love her and I’ll always be here,” Jennifer Roberts, the woman’s aunt, said. “She didn’t deserve that. If she couldn’t handle her, she should have went and got helped, not chain her to a bed frame.”

With tears in her eyes, Roberts told Channel 11 that she helped raise her niece for the first several years of her life, but then her niece’s biological parents lost custody of her.

That’s when she says her niece began living with Dewitt.

“They stopped us from contacting my niece in 2018, and I think it was because she was going to tell us how she was being abused,” Roberts said.

Channel 11 confirmed that Dewitt was just fired from Spectrum Charter School in Monroeville, where she worked as a nurse for the last year. The school is for children with autism.

Yesterday, Channel 11 reported that Dewitt is behind bars after her police say she left her niece chained to her bed for days, without water and lying in her own waste.

Roberts now wants justice for her niece.

“I hope she rots. I hope somebody chains up like she did my niece. I want her to feel like my niece had to feel,” Roberts said.

