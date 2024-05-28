Gas explosion reported in Downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a building explosion in eastern Ohio on Tuesday afternoon.

Youngstown Professional Fire Fighters Local 312 on Facebook said there was a “major explosion from a possible natural gas leak” in downtown Youngstown. They’re asking for people to avoid the area.

NBC affiliate WFMJ reports that the 13-story building includes a Chase Bank on the first floor and several apartments. Security cameras from a nearby video captured the explosion. You can see that below.

Several people were hurt in the explosion, but the severity of the injuries is unknown, WFMJ reports. No deaths have been reported at this time.

Nearby buildings were also evacuated.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

