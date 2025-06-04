Shooting victim runs into Pittsburgh convenience store for help

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a person who was shot showed up at a convenience store in Knoxville.

Officers were called to the UniMart in the 700 block of Brownsville Road just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, officers found the male victim, who was shot in the leg, inside the store.

Police said the initial investigation shows the shooting happened somewhere else, and the victim ran into the store for help.

Pittsburgh police are investigating.

