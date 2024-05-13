Single-lane closure along McKnight Road set to begin

Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, there will be a single-lane closure around-the-clock in each direction on McKnight Road.

This is between Braunlich Drive and Seibert Road.

PennDOT says crews will be repairing concrete and improving drainage.

This is in addition to ongoing work further south on McKnight in the East Street and Evergreen Road area, just south of the ramp onto the Parkway North.

That work has been extended until May 26.

