Theft suspect who led police on foot chase wanted by Verona police

Verona police are searching for a theft suspect who got away from officers when they attempted to arrest him Thursday.

Officers were called to Giant Eagle at 200 Allegheny River Boulevard at around 3:10 p.m. for a report of two males stealing items in the store.

Officers initially took two men into custody. One of them managed to get away and led officers on a foot chase through River Town Shopping Center into lower Verona. He was last seen along the Allegheny River.

Officers from Penn Hills, Oakmont and Verona police departments attempted to find him with the aid of a K-9 but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact the Verona police department at 412-828-6034.

