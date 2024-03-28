South Park Township Planning Commission tables decision on proposed Sleepy Hollow development

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On Wednesday night, the South Park Township Planning Commission tabled its decision on whether or not it will recommend preliminary approval for a proposed development on Sleepy Hollow Road.

“This is not your average, undeveloped piece of wooded land. This 60 acres is a pristine area that goes from Sleepy Hollow Road up to the county park and borders the county park,” said neighbor Jason Sobek.

The commission says next month it will revisit Wexford-based Northwest Land LLC’s proposal for the 108 single-family home, 60-acre development called Majestic Woods.

“Majestic Woods is a 108 single-family development located along Sleepy Hollow,” explained Mike Wetzel, of Victor-Wetzel and Associates, on behalf of the developer.

“The plan meets all the requirements of the R1 zoning district and R2.”

At the Planning Commission meeting Wednesday night, neighbors presented a petition to the board with more than 11,000 signatures opposing the development.

They cited concerns like environmental impacts and potential flooding, possible mine subsidence, and disruptions to the unique wildlife in the area, including the nearby South Park buffalo preserve.

“The people would be right up against where the buffalo are. There’s a road there. The buffalo are on one side, the housing development is on the other side,” said Carolyn Savikas, the Chair of Friends of South Park.

This latest development proposal comes one year after the Planning Commission shut down a different developer’s plans to build townhomes on this same piece of land.

Neighbors like Tim Foster would like to see the undeveloped land sold to the Allegheny Land Trust and preserved forever.

“We simply ask that you do everything in your power to protect this one-of-a-kind area of the township and the peaceful and tranquil Sesqui area of the county park,” Foster told board members.

The Planning Commission will revisit the proposal at its next meeting on Wednesday, April 24.

