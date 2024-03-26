4 people dead after crash in Fayette County

Local

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

WHARTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four people are dead after a crash in Fayette County on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of National Pike 40 and New Meadow Run Drive in Wharton Township at 1:21 p.m.

Channel 11 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates as we get them into our newsroom on Channel 11 starting at 4 p.m.

National Pike 40 is closed in both directions between Route 381 and Dinner Bell 5 Forks Road.

An EMS supervisor on scene confirmed to dispatchers that four people died. Three cars were involved in the crash, according to state police.

State police are handling the investigation.

We’re working to learn more about the cause of the crash.

