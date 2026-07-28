Spirit Airlines shutdown not impacting presence of Steelers fans in Latrobe for training camp

LATROBE, Pa. — The Arnold Palmer Regional Airport is effectively closed to commercial traffic, so it’s not getting any business from Steelers training camp this year. But local businesses in Latrobe are still seeing a boom.

SpringHill Suites by Marriott is sold out for this year’s training camp.

“We know that the Steelers fans are going to make their way here one way or the other every year,” General Manager Kevin Zilli said.

Zilli thinks Spirit Airlines shutting down back in May gave fans enough time to plan.

“It didn’t affect us a lot,” he said. “They were coming down to just one flight before they shut down. But definitely looking forward to the next airline to get in there and ramp it back up because when they’re flying, it does help us.”

Down the road at Sharky’s Café, the general manager said they too are ready for fans to come to town.

“I think we’re lucky enough as Steelers Nation to have such a good following that even without Spirit being here,” Manager Jonathan Heiple said. “I think people will find a way to get here, whether that’s a bike, a hot air balloon, a horse, who knows.”

Although business during training camp is steady, business owners are still hopeful another airline will come in soon.

“We get a decent bit of business from that traffic and from people going to and from the airport; it’s not so much of a concern, but more disappointing that we haven’t got someone back yet,” Heiple said. “But I’m hopeful that we will soon.”

The manager at the airport said there is currently no timeframe on when the new terminal will open or when a new carrier could come in.

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