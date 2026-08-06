CANONSBURG, Pa. — A Washington County community was hit by flash flooding Wednesday night.

Residents saw water rising outside their windows in Canonsburg.

Water along West Pike Street has since receded and the road is back open, but it was a much different story about 6:30 p.m. when heavy rainfall quickly made driving conditions a bit dangerous.

People worked to clear the drains.

Washington County community hit hard by flash flooding (WPXI/WPXI)

Channel 11 also saw a lot of cars driving through the floodwaters. Others decided not to risk it and they turned around, which is wise.

Morganza Road in North Strabane Township was also flooded.

A tow truck worked to recover a car stuck in the water.

Washington County community hit hard by flash flooding (WPXI/WPXI)

No weather-related injuries have been reported in Canonsburg at this time.

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