Standoff ends in arrest in Sharpsburg following alleged assault in North Shore

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — Neighbors describe a chaotic morning in Sharpsburg, near the intersection of 13th and Penn Streets. Channel 11 crews saw police officers from multiple departments with their guns drawn before a man was taken away in handcuffs.

Sharpsburg residents watched from a distance as police officers surrounded a house Monday morning.

“I see all the cops here, okay, what’s going on?” said Demonte Cannady. “I woke up this morning to, like, banging outside. My roommate came and woke me up, said there’s a standoff outside.”

Officers were called to the neighborhood around 6:30 a.m., but Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said this scene stemmed from an alleged assault on North Shore Drive shortly before. Officials say a woman called police and went to the hospital to be checked out. Police say a second victim was still in the suspect’s vehicle when it was tracked to 13th Street in Sharpsburg.

A short time later, the suspect was taken into custody and arrested. We’re still working to learn the suspect’s name and the charges he’ll face, as well as the conditions of the two women involved

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