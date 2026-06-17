State police asking for help identifying man accused of stealing from Grove City Outlets

GROVE CITY, Pa. — State police are asking for help identifying a man accused of stealing hundreds of dollars in merchandise from a store in Mercer County.

According to troopers, the man stole over $500 in clothing from Nike at the Grove City Outlets on Leechburg Grove City Road on June 2.

State police say anyone who has information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a cash reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Mercer at 724-748-0044 or PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477.

Tips can also be made online here.

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