State police, Attorney General’s office warn Pa. residents about romance scams

PITTSBURGH — State officials are warning consumers about online romance scams, also known as “catfishing,” which are on the rise here in Pennsylvania, especially around Valentine’s Day.

“They always try to find the workaround for each holiday,” said Trooper Rocco Gagliardi from Pennsylvania State Police

Experts said scammers may try to target those looking to meet someone online this Valentine’s weekend, and so it’s a good idea to keep your guard up in the days ahead.

The state Attorney General said scammers will often research an individual’s social media account to get personal information so they can build your trust, and things can escalate from there.

State police say artificial intelligence has made catfishing even more dangerous in recent years.

“There’s not really checks anymore for real-life interaction. You’ve got a lot of video games, mobile devices that use fun little characters, or, ‘This person looks like me’ – does it really? You have no idea. So the catfishing is still relevant, there’s just a lot more tools they can use,” Gagliardi said.

The Attorney General’s office said one red flag is if someone you’re talking to through a dating app wants to move the conversation to a messenger program like WhatsApp, where the scammer has more protection.

“They want to take you into a different chatroom, they want to take you to another server, and from there, there’s less restrictions,” Gagliardi said.

Beware if the person you’re talking to online makes excuses not to video chat or meet in person, and never give them money, in any form. On a related note, if you think you’re receiving money in the form of an e-gift card, it could be a phishing attempt to get your information.

“that’s where the links get sent, gifts, money gets exchanged, PayPal accounts, you name it -- that’s where the ball really starts to roll,” Gagliardi said.

When it comes to reporting these types of scams, there are several agencies you can reach out to, including the AG’s office, the FTC, and the FBI.

You can email scams@attorneygeneral.gov or call the office at 1-800-441-2555.

