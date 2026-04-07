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State police explain safety plan for NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff
State police explain safety plan for NFL Draft in Pittsburgh The NFL Draft is just over two weeks away. (WPXI/WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The NFL Draft is just over two weeks away.

State police say they’re used to big events like the pope’s visit to Philadelphia a decade ago, or the Democratic National Convention just a year later.

Now, they say they are ready for the NFL Draft.

Channel 11’s Rick Earle spoke with troopers to learn the plan for how they plan to keep hundreds of thousands of people safe in the City of Pittsburgh. Tune in to his report on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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