GREENSBURG, Pa. — State police are searching for a suspect after more than $1,100 in merchandise was stolen from Target in Greensburg.

Police said the suspect stole eight items on June 21, worth $1,168.98.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the photo police provided is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

