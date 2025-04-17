State troopers sweep Brownsville Area Middle School after ‘unauthorized’ person gets inside

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — An “unauthorized individual” got inside Brownsville Area Middle School on Wednesday.

Brownsville Area School District Superintendent Kristin D. Martin released a statement saying police were called to the building in the early morning.

An alarm system was activated to report suspicious activity on school property and Pennsylvania State Police responded.

Those troopers and administrators learned that a person who should not have been in the middle school had been inside.

The person left before police arrived but troopers searched the building to make sure it was safe.

“The Pennsylvania State Police have completed their on-site review and confirmed that no credible threat to student or staff safety was identified. The PSP is continuing their efforts to determine the identity of the intruder as part of the ongoing investigation,” Martin said.

Anyone with questions about the investigation is asked to contact the district.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we responded to today’s event with caution and care,” Martin said.

School will operate as usual on Thursday.

