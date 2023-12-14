Steelers announce new state-of-the-art community field, youth-recreation complex in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A new state-of-the-art community field and youth recreation complex is coming to Pittsburgh, the Steelers announced on Thursday.

The complex will be built in a section of Hazelwood Green that is most easily accessible to the community and will serve kids from Hazelwood and across the Pittsburgh region. Hazelwood Green is located directly across the Monongahela River from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, the Steelers’ Southside training complex and offices.

Activities will include youth football, clinics with current and former Steelers players and coaches, boys and girls flag football, soccer games and clinics and building renovation to allow indoor sports and recreation activities, so the complex can be used year-round.

In the future, the Steelers said the complex could include top-tier food and beverage concessions and enhancements to the main field so it could be utilized for high-school sports.

The project is a collaboration between the Steelers, Tishman Speyer, who will serve as the master developer and the Richard King Mellon Foundation.

The Richard King Mellon Foundation, Pittsburgh’s largest philanthropy, awarded $10 million to Steelers Charities and to fund construction on the new field.

In a release, it described the new field to be “centered on a shared belief between the three organizations in the central importance of sports and recreation in youth development, and a shared commitment to assure that such opportunities are available to all. The project is meant to decisively address a well-documented shortage of youth-centric sports and recreation destinations in the City of Pittsburgh.”

The field will be built at the site’s southeast entrance on Hazelwood Avenue between Gloster Street and Tecumseh Street.

Construction will begin next year with a grand opening planned for 2025.

