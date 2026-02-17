Steelers finalize Mike McCarthy’s first coaching staff

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have finalized Mike McCarthy’s first coaching staff with the team, the club announced on Thursday.

Offensive Coordinator – Brian Angelichio

Like most of the coaches hired by the Steelers this offseason, Brian Angelichio has a previous tie to both McCarthy and Pittsburgh. He coached for the Green Bay Packers with McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers from 2016-18. He also coached at Pitt from 2006-10.

Senior Offensive Assistant – Frank Cignetti Jr.

Former Pitt and IUP coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. is a veteran addition to McCarthy’s offensive staff. Cignetti was McCarthy’s quarterbacks coach in Green Bay in 2018.

Offensive Line Coach- James Campen

James Campen, 61, will be the veteran on the offensive coaching staff. He was already on the coaching staff in Green Bay when McCarthy arrived in 2006, and the two stayed together all the way until McCarthy’s depart in 2018. Campen did not join him in Dallas, instead catching for the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers over the last few years.

Click here to view the full list of the Steelers coaching staff.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group