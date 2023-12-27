Steelers’ Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph address media ahead of Seahawks matchup

PITTSBURGH — Media members heard from Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett on Wednesday for the first time since his ankle surgery.

The team continues to evaluate Pickett’s injury with Mason Rudolph poised to start Sunday in Seattle.

Channel 11′s Shelby Cassesse was in the locker room today and has the latest on Pickett’s progress.

It’s not often we talk to two Steelers quarterbacks on the same day, but that was the case Wednesday, with continued uncertainty surrounding Pickett’s availability for Sunday.

It’s the first Pickett has talked to reporters in over three weeks. He suffered an ankle injury on Dec. 3 against Arizona and had tightrope surgery the day after.

Picket told us he feels good - but put the decision to clear him for play on trainers and coaches.

“It feels like I’m on track with what I need to do. It’s really not how I feel. It’s kind of what they see me do and how they feel like I’m looking moving around and everything,” Pickett said.

Meanwhile, Rudolph continues to build reps with the ones in preparation to start another week.

“It’s been good. We had a good practice today. I’m taking it one game at a time and I’m really just enjoying getting reps in practice. It’s foreign. It seems like it’s foreign, but you build confidence when you stack good day on good day. That’s all we’re trying to do,” Rudolph said.

Pickett was limited in practice all last week but was ultimately ruled out.

I asked him what went into the decision to sit another week. He said trainers were concerned about his mobility and ability to protect himself.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group