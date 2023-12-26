Steelers announce starting quarterback against Seahawks

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the quarterback they plan to start when the team goes to Seattle to face the Seahawks on Sunday.

In a press conference Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin said Kenny Pickett is in a similar situation as he was last week, where he has limited availability and isn’t ruled out of playing on Sunday, but the team isn’t planning to start him at this time. Pickett had surgery on Dec. 4 for a high ankle sprain suffered during the first half of the game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Mike Tomlin says much like last week, they'll prepare with Mason Rudolph as the starting QB, but they'll see how Kenny Pickett progresses throughout the week, and where his mobility is — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) December 26, 2023

The team currently plans to start Mason Rudolph, who pulled the Steelers out of a three-game skid Saturday in his first start since 2021, leading the team to a 34-11 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Tomlin said they want to see how Pickett progresses throughout the week, and where his mobility is leading up to the game.

Several other key Steelers players are working through injuries. Tomlin said Elandon Roberts is out this week with a pec injury sustained after taking a hard hit in the second quarter of the Bengals game.

Minkah Fitzpatrick and Trenton Thompson are both limited to start the week.

