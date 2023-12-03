Local

Steelers LG Isaac Seumalo out with injury

By Alan Saunders: SteelersNOW.com

Steelers LG Isaac Seumalo out with injury Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) plays during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered three big injuries in the first half of their Week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, with guard Isaac Seumalo the third starter to leave the game.

Seumalo was injured in the second quarter when the #Steelers offense attempted a goal-line run from the 1-yard line with Najee Harris that ultimately came up just short. The Steelers announced that Seumalo suffered a shoulder injury and was initially listed as questionable to return, but was later ruled out.

Nate Herbig is the team’s top backup interior offensive lineman and will replace Seumalo. Seumalo has not missed a snap this season. Herbig has played parts of two games at right guard.

