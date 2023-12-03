Thousands to be without power during scheduled blackout in Butler County

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Thousands of Penn Power customers will be without power on Sunday during a scheduled blackout happening in Butler County.

The blackout will start at 11 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. in the Zelienople area.

Penn Power says around 4,000 residents will be impacted.

Crews will be adding a backup power source and power feeds to the area. A spokesperson from Penn Power says the area is currently served by only one power feed, which means there would be no backup if something were to happen to that line.

Penn Power says power outages should lessen after the backup power source is added.

Anyone with questions can reach out to PennPower on their website.

