Steelers practice at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Sunday’s playoff game

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers mixed it up Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s playoff game in Buffalo.

The team practiced at Acrisure Stadium instead of the South Side.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin said the practice field isn’t in usable condition, and he wanted to host practice on a “game-like” field similar to the one they’ll see in Buffalo.

Though weather wasn’t necessarily a factor in the decision, Wednesday in Pittsburgh was wet and windy.

With winter weather expected in Buffalo Sunday, quarterback Mason Rudolph said any additional reps in the elements can only benefit.

“Just like last week, there’s things we adjusted,” Rudolph said. “It’s good to get work like we did today. Weren’t great conditions either, so you try to prepare yourselves, but we know it will be tough weather conditions but I think that’s one of the many pluses of playing in Pittsburgh is that we start to get a dose of that in October.”

The Steelers’ defense is also getting a reinforcement.

Safety Damontae Kazee has been restored to the active roster following his suspension.

To make room for him, safety Trenton Thompson was placed on Injured Reserve. He has missed three games with a neck injury.

The Steelers play the Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m.

