Steelers re-sign punter Brad Wing to practice squad ahead of playoffs

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Wednesday that they’ve signed punter Brad Wing to the practice squad ahead of this weekend’s Wild Card against the Buffalo Bills.

This is Wing’s second time with the practice squad this season. He was signed earlier in the season when Pressley Harvin was injured. He punted in two games, 11 times total, this season, averaging a 5-yard gross average, and a 38.9-yard net average. He has two touchbacks, three punts inside the 20-yard line and a long of 52 yards.

But this season was not the first time Wing sported black and gold. Wing played in all 16 regular-season games in 2014, punting 61 times for 2,668 yards while landing 20 attempts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

The Steelers had room on the practice squad to sign Wing after releasing quarterback Trace McSorley on Tuesday.

The Steelers play the Bills on Sunday in Buffalo. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group