Local

Steelers re-sign punter Brad Wing to practice squad ahead of playoffs

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Indianapolis Colts v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 03: Brad Wing #9 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action against the New York Jets during their game at MetLife Stadium on November 3, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images)

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Wednesday that they’ve signed punter Brad Wing to the practice squad ahead of this weekend’s Wild Card against the Buffalo Bills.

This is Wing’s second time with the practice squad this season. He was signed earlier in the season when Pressley Harvin was injured. He punted in two games, 11 times total, this season, averaging a 5-yard gross average, and a 38.9-yard net average. He has two touchbacks, three punts inside the 20-yard line and a long of 52 yards.

But this season was not the first time Wing sported black and gold. Wing played in all 16 regular-season games in 2014, punting 61 times for 2,668 yards while landing 20 attempts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

The Steelers had room on the practice squad to sign Wing after releasing quarterback Trace McSorley on Tuesday.

The Steelers play the Bills on Sunday in Buffalo. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Emergency crews responding to explosion in Monaca, investigators say
  • Pittsburgh School and Business Closings
  • Local teenager in medically induced coma after UTI went untreated
  • VIDEO: Allegheny County Controller to audit use of funds aimed at preventing homelessness
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts


    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read