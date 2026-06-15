Steelers reveal 2026 season events, themes

PITTSBURGH — There are still a few months before the Steelers take the field at Acrisure Stadium again, but the team says the upcoming season is full of exciting entertainment, family-friendly experiences and community programming.

Team officials just unveiled the 2026 events and themes that fans can look forward to. And it all starts at training camp in Latrobe next month.

Take a look below for the events and themes you can expect each week.

Steelers Training Camp 2026 — July 29-Aug. 17

The Steelers invite fans to attend training camp at Saint Vincent College this summer.

Fans will have the chance to take home prizes and giveaways, participate in fan activities including football drills, take advantage of photo ops with Steelers legends, get gear directly from the team at the Pro Shop tent and more.

Find a schedule listing all dates that practice will be open to the public and reserve tickets here.

Thursday, Aug. 13 vs. Green Bay Packers (Preseason)

The Steelers invite fans to ‘Play Football’, a game celebrating youth football and half-time activities highlighting local athletes.

Friday, Aug. 21 vs. New York Jets (Preseason)

The Steelers invite fans to ‘Family Day,’ a chance for the whole family to enjoy football, kids’ activities, and fun and witness the team in action before the regular season begins.

As part of Family Day, fans are encouraged to bring the whole family to enjoy football, food trucks, and activities around Acrisure Stadium. The Play Football game will celebrate young athletes of all ages, from beginners to high school players, with activities throughout the evening and halftime recognition of local athletes.

Sunday, Sept. 13 vs. Atlanta Falcons (Home Opener)

Steelers Run Walk will be held on Monday, Sept.7 at Acrisure Stadium. The annual race benefits the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund and the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research. Fans can learn more here.

Celebrate the start of football at the Kickoff and Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium, presented by I.C. Light, Sept. 3-7. Admission is free, and you can enjoy national rib vendors, football, music, and other fun activities.

Sunday, Sept. 27 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Steelers will celebrate the 2026 Hall of Honor Class with a halftime on-field presentation.

The Hall of Honor Dinner, a Steelers Charities event, will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, when the team officially inducts this year’s Hall of Honor class during a special ceremony at Acrisure Stadium. The 2026 Hall of Honor Class will be announced during training camp. A limited number of tickets to the dinner are available for purchase here.

Sunday, Oct. 11 vs. Indianapolis Colts

The ‘Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer’ game supports the fight against cancer through early detection and risk reduction. This is highlighted by NFL teams during October. There will be no shortage of support throughout Acrisure Stadium, with on-field stencils and goal post wraps among the featured items supporting Crucial Catch. Players and coaches will also show their support with sideline apparel visible.

Before the Steelers take the field on Sunday, they will be hitting the runway for the team’s annual Steelers Charities event, Steelers Style, which will be held on Fri., Oct. 9.

This is the team’s largest philanthropic event benefiting UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Cancer Bridges & the Chuck Noll Foundation. Fans can learn more and request ticket information here.

Sunday, Nov. 1 vs. Cleveland Browns

The Steelers will kick-off Halloween week by hosting their annual Spooktacular, a family friendly activity for youth to participate in a trick-or-treat experience at Acrisure Stadium taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The ‘Salute to Service’ game is the Steelers representation of the yearly commitment to honor, empower, and connect with service members, veterans, and their families. Since the inception of the NFL’s Salute to Service initiative, the Steelers have honored veterans at the annual game and celebrated those who continue to serve in all branches of the armed forces.

Sunday, Dec. 6 vs. Houston Texans

‘Alumni Weekend,’ brings back former players, coaches, and staff members to Pittsburgh to be recognized and celebrated during weekend activities. This year’s theme is Celebrating the 90s.

The Alumni Weekend Dinner, a Steelers Charities event, where former Steelers share iconic behind-the-scenes stories from their time with the team, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5. The event benefits the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase here.

As part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative, Steelers players will wear custom designed cleats against the Texans to highlight causes and charities important to them. Now in its 10th year, the league-wide program gives players the opportunity to raise awareness and support for nonprofits, with players also able to auction their cleats afterward to benefit their selected organizations. Fans may bid on player cleats at NFL.com/Auction.

Sunday, Dec. 20 vs. Baltimore Ravens

‘Inspire Change,’ the NFL’s social justice campaign, highlights and rewards those who are making a difference and allows fans to learn about the incredible work they are doing to make the region better.

Date TBD vs. Carolina Panthers

The ‘Thank You Fans’ game is an opportunity for the organization to show their gratitude for all the support during the season and year-round from Steelers Nation. There will be giveaways and a lot of excitement for fans in attendance as the team celebrates the holidays and says thank you.

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