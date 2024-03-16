Steelers sign former Rams WR Van Jefferson

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing former Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. This is an Arthur Smith connection, as the Falcons traded for Jefferson from the Rams a year ago, but he only put up 20 receptions between the two teams.

It has been a quiet last two seasons for Jefferson. The 2021 season was his best year when he scored 802 receiving yards and six touchdowns. For what it is worth, Dulac specifically reported that Jefferson was being signed for depth purposes, which makes sense given his lack of production in the last few seasons.

Jefferson has played both inside and outside. He comes to Pittsburgh as a solid blocker, which they needed as depth in this room, with Calvin Austin III being the deep field stretcher. Pittsburgh clearly needs more at the position and has talked with guys like Tyler Boyd. So, it feels like Jefferson is one of the moves to re-stock the receiver room before filling it out with likely another signing and draft pick.

