Steelers WR Roman Wilson opens up on meaning behind number switch

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Heading into another prove-it season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, third-year receiver Roman Wilson recently chose to switch his jersey number from No. 10 — which he wore for his first two seasons as a professional — to No. 14.

Wilson sported the latter digit during his first three campaigns at Michigan before donning No. 1 as a senior. He explained why he claimed No. 14, last worn by tailback Kenneth Gainwell, on Wednesday.

“It’s a number I changed to when I was in high school,” Wilson said. “It’s been my number for a long time. It’s just something I feel comfortable in, that’s me, so it was available, so I just took a shot at it.”

Back in a familiar jersey number, Wilson hopes to finally enjoy a breakout season. He had 12 receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns last go-round.

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