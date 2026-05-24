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Steelers WR Roman Wilson opens up on meaning behind number switch

By Brendan Howe, Steelers Now
Steelers Patriots Football Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) reacts after defeating the New England Patriots in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper) (Greg M. Cooper/AP)
By Brendan Howe, Steelers Now

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Heading into another prove-it season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, third-year receiver Roman Wilson recently chose to switch his jersey number from No. 10 — which he wore for his first two seasons as a professional — to No. 14.

Wilson sported the latter digit during his first three campaigns at Michigan before donning No. 1 as a senior. He explained why he claimed No. 14, last worn by tailback Kenneth Gainwell, on Wednesday.

“It’s a number I changed to when I was in high school,” Wilson said. “It’s been my number for a long time. It’s just something I feel comfortable in, that’s me, so it was available, so I just took a shot at it.”

Back in a familiar jersey number, Wilson hopes to finally enjoy a breakout season. He had 12 receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns last go-round.

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