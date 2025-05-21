Storms could bring heavy rain, damaging winds and hail Wednesday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — We’re seeing a break in the action as of midday, but additional heavy rain and storms are expected to fire up later this afternoon.

The main time window to watch for severe storms is 3-6 p.m. The main threats will come from very heavy rain, damaging winds, and hail, although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out as storms interact with a warm front draped over the area.

While the threat for severe storms will pass by dinner, additional rounds of rain can be expected tonight, which could be heavy at times. A Flood Watch continues from Pittsburgh-Greensburg points south, although an additional 1″ to 2″ of total rainfall is possible across the entire area.

Clouds and occasional rain will continue into Thursday as temperatures plunge well below average. We won’t get out of the 50s tomorrow or Friday, with finally some improvements coming this weekend. Temperatures should nudge closer to 70 degrees by Memorial Day with mainly dry conditions expected for now.

